Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house help accuses him for abandoning her in Dubai

Nawazuddin's house help Sapna Robin says she has no money and food for her survival in Dubai

After wife Aaliya Siddqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help Sapna Robin Masih has now made numerous allegations against him.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee shared a statement and a video of Sapna on Twitter that reveals the allegations. The statement shared by Rizwan gave details about the wrongful hiring of Sapna. As per the statement, she has been hired as a Sales Manager in an unknown company in Dubai as mentioned in the government record. Even though, she was sent to Dubai to take care of Nawaz’s minor kids while they studied there.

In the video, the house help could be seen crying while stating that she has been abandoned by Nawaz in Dubai without leaving money and food for her survival.

Siddiqui wrote: “The video & my statement speaks for itself. Govt authorities are requested to urgently rescue the house help of @Nawazuddin_S from Dubai where the girl is in a state of Solitary Confinement @cgidubai @UAEembassyIndia @LabourMinistry @HRDMinistry @MEAIndia @CPVIndia @OIA_MEA.”

According to IndiaToday, Nawazuddin Siddiuqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui and children Yani and Shora moved to Dubai in 2021.