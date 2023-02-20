 
Monday Feb 20 2023
Prince Harry may have ‘exposed’ King Charles’ ‘secret’ health concerns

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince Harry may have revealed his father King Charles’ undisclosed health woes in his memoir, Spare.

According to expert Daniela Elser, the Duke of Sussex revealed Charles was struggling from health woes while they were spending time at Balmoral, the King’s private Scottish residence, via Daily Star.

“Neck and back” injuries were alleged by Harry and Elser believes there may be “other royal health problems” that other royal members don’t know about, per the outlet.

In the memoir, the duke wrote that the King was in need of someone for “helping him dress.”

“Open the wrong door and you might burst in on Pa while his valet was helping him dress. Worse, you might blunder in as he was doing his headstands,” the excerpt read.

“Prescribed by his physio, these exercises were the only effective remedy for the constant pain in Pa’s neck and back. Old polo injuries, mostly.”

Writing for news.com.au, expert Elser speculates that questions may arise over the health status of royal family members.

“Never before has there ever been any suggestion that the unflagging Charles might have been in ‘constant pain’ for all the decades that he was undertaking hundreds of engagements annually,” she wrote.

She noted, “if we didn’t know about this ‘constant pain’ situation, what other royal health problems might we not know about?”

She added, “This is not the first time the world has only found out long after the fact that Charles was in a much worse way than anyone in a pinstriped suit was letting on.”

