Monday Feb 20 2023
Priyanka Chopra dances in crowd while husband Nick Jonas performs on stage: See video

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and often take away the limelight with their couple goal pictures or videos.

Recently, Nick performed in Vegas and he had his biggest support system; wife Priyanka right in front of his eyes while he performed on stage. The Quantico actor stood in the crowd in the row closer to the stage and danced and cheered out loudly for Nick.

The American singer felt really good and the sight made him feel happy and excited. One of the fan pages who shared the video wrote: “Nick gives his best show onstage for his biggest cheerleader in the public.”

The actress wore a shimmery metallic black coloured dress while Jonas wore an all-black outfit.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in James C. Strouse’s Love Again that also features Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film is set to release on May 12, 2023 in the USA. Moreover, she will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, reports PinkVilla. 

