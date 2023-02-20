Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry ‘excited’ for THIS reason

 
Meghan Markle has reportedly left Duke of Sussex Prince Harry so ‘excited’ as her alleged pregnancy test came back positive.

The source told Star Magazine, per Epic Stream, the California-based royal couple are thrilled that Archie and Lilibet will soon be having a playmate.

The insider said, “They’re in love and consider it a sign from the universe. They are both great parents, and with the shock finally wearing off, they’re so excited.”

Back in 2019, Prince Harry had said he plans to have two children at the most, as he had revealed his increasing concerns for the future of the Earth, CNN had reported.

According to the report, the Duchess of Sussex will announce her pregnancy when she passes first trimester.

The source told the publication, Meghan Markle hopes for another baby boy amid reports she is pregnant with third child.

