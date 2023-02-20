‘Vain or stupid’ Prince Harry’s moves costing ‘a small fortune’

 
Prince Harry has been put on blast after having cost UK citizens and its government a “small fortune” in legal fees.

These allegations and admissions have been brought forward in a piece for The Sun.

It reads, “IS it vanity or stupidity that drives Prince Harry to continue his legal fight to have armed guards should he visit the UK? Whichever it is, it is costing the Government — and that means taxpayers — a small fortune in legal fees.”

“The fact is that he and his family would receive armed protection in any case when attending official events and when staying on royal premises.”

“Whatever security guards he employs for private trips, of course, would not be allowed to carry weapons.”

“But that is his problem because, out of choice, he is no longer a working royal and the Met Police armed guards are not for hire to every visiting foreign-based prince or politician who fancies they might be a bit vulnerable, however wealthy they may be.”

“It’s a pity Harry didn’t consider his security when he used his spiteful tell-all book to say how many Taliban he had killed in Afghanistan, thus painting a target on his own back and betraying his former military buddies.”

Before concluding the writer also added, “The irony is that his court case may not be settled in time for the King’s coronation, should Harry decide to grace us with his presence then.”

