James Corden and Tom to jet back into the sky for major ‘Late Late show’ send-off

James Corden has signed up Tom Cruise for a major sketch in the finale episode of his show, The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Ahead of his departure from the long-running comedy sketch show, Corden, 44, will be joining the Top Gun actor, 60, for the fun skit.

According to reports, the talk show host and the Mission Impossible megastar – who have collaborated in multiple sketches in the past - have come up with a special skit as a ‘send off package’ to Corden.

A source shared, “He [Corden] wants it to be as memorable as possible and Tom has given him some of his best moments of the show.”

“When he put feelers out, Tom was one of the first people to come back and say he would love to do it,” the source told to The Sun.

The reports further stated that filming is planned for the coming weeks. The skit is set to be aired over the next few months as Corden’s run on the popular show draws to a close.

In April last year, Corden announced he would be leaving his beloved programme after eight successful years.