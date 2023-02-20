Sara Ali Khan enjoys her morning coffee with mesmerizing view

 
Sara Ali Khan is spending her vacation currently in Australia
Sara Ali Khan spends some quality time alone while enjoying a beautiful sunrise and a strong cup of coffee.

The actor, who is currently in Australia holidaying, shares every bit of her vacation. Staring from posing in front of the Sydney Opera House to the Melbourne Zoo trip, Sara is having a ball of a time abroad.

Earlier today, she dropped some more pictures of herself, all candid shots while flashing her killer smile. In the pictures, she is dressed in a comfy night suit along with a checkered shawl. she left her hair open and had no-make up on.

Khan held a cup of coffee in her hand and posed with a mesmerizing city view in the backdrop. She wrote: “Golden Sunrise & Strong Coffee. Best moments sweeter than toffee”.

Prior to this, she dropped pictures of herself dressed in traditional eastern clothes while posing in front of the Syndey Opera House. The Atrangi Re actor looked extremely ravishing in those pictures.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is al set to feature in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino along with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also stars; Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Anupam Kher.

Metro In Dino might get released on December 8, 2023, reports News18. 

