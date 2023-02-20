 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle navigating ‘chum’ in their wake as sharks

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for leaving ‘chum in the wake’ as ‘dead-eye sharks in the US.

Royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Her admissions have come in a new piece for the Daily Mail that accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of becoming “like two dead-eyed sharks, moving ever forward through the chum in their wake.”

“They don't seem to understand that credibility and authenticity is paramount when trying to launch themselves as personal brands.”

“They also don't seem to understand what laughingstocks they've become,” she also added before signing off. 

