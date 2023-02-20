 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Camilla returns to royal duties after covid diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Camilla returns to royal duties after covid diagnosis
Camilla returns to royal duties after covid diagnosis

Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, has apparently returned to royal duties and shared her first statement after she was diagnosed with coronavirus last Monday.

The Buckingham Palace, on behalf of Camilla, shared the statement on Instagram as Coronation Champions Awards was launched.

In her statement, Camilla says: “I am delighted to be launching the Coronation Champions Awards with Royal Voluntary Service, to shine a light on the herculean efforts of our nation’s volunteers.”

Camilla was tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said last Monday, the second time she has caught the disease.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," said a statement from the palace.

As a result, she has cancelled all public engagements for this week.

It is almost a year since Camilla, 75, tested positive for the virus for the first time, a few days after her husband -- then Prince Charles -- caught the disease.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't attend King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't attend King Charles coronation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited at David Beckham’s son wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited at David Beckham’s son wedding
Will Smith celebrates his special bond with daughter Willow in new Instagram post

Will Smith celebrates his special bond with daughter Willow in new Instagram post

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle navigating ‘chum’ in their wake as sharks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle navigating ‘chum’ in their wake as sharks
Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ‘embarrassing’ at BAFTA, video goes viral

Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ‘embarrassing’ at BAFTA, video goes viral
Austin Butler honours Lisa Marie Presley after Best Actor win for ‘Elvis’ at 2023 BAFTAs

Austin Butler honours Lisa Marie Presley after Best Actor win for ‘Elvis’ at 2023 BAFTAs
Netflix ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ rules BAFTA 2023 with highest wins

Netflix ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ rules BAFTA 2023 with highest wins
Meghan Markle’s become the ‘cartoon princess’ she ‘always wanted’

Meghan Markle’s become the ‘cartoon princess’ she ‘always wanted’
Simu Liu slams NBA celebrity look-alike segment

Simu Liu slams NBA celebrity look-alike segment
Rihanna’s dad reveals he discovered about her pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna’s dad reveals he discovered about her pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime show

Rebel Wilson reveals she is engaged to ladylove Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson reveals she is engaged to ladylove Ramona Agruma

James Corden and Tom to jet back into the sky for major ‘Late Late show’ send-off

James Corden and Tom to jet back into the sky for major ‘Late Late show’ send-off