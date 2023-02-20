Netflix: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to debut ‘biggest' upcoming project 'Heeramandi'

Bhansali to debut ‘biggest project’ on Netflix with 'Heeramandi'

Streaming giant Netflix is pressing on with it’s foray into Indian television content with Heeramandi.



The series will be directed and produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, renowned for his ‘more is more’ style and films like Devdas and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The expected cast of Heeramandi is Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

In post-production at the present time, the series revolves around the courtesans of Lahore and their lives before partition. The news was made public following a fireside exchange between Bhansali and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, according to IndiWire.

“Audiences want stories that help them escape and connect, and Sanjay is an exceptional storyteller who does both,” Sarandos said.

“Heeramandi, like all of Sanjay’s stories, is not style over substance but style and substance together. At Netflix, our responsibility to creators is to give them the tools to do their life’s work and empower them to bring their vision alive. We’re thrilled to collaborate with a visionary like Sanjay and bring the world of Heeramandi to a global audience.’

Speaking at the event Bhansali said: “Heeramandi has a special place in my heart as it has stayed with me for 14 years…The most compelling aspect of storytelling for me is the opportunity to represent real characters, especially women, and portray their emotions with interesting nuances. The women of Heeramandi are queens in their own right, and my effort with this story is to bring these historic characters to life with a modern approach. Netflix made this possible for us by nurturing and making an artist like me feel at home.”

“Heeramandi is the biggest project that I’ve made, it’s so huge in scale,” he said. “I had to do something special … to make [Sarandos] proud.”

No release date has yet been announced for the series.