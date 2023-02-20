 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Genelia D'souza opens up about her hiatus

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Genelia D’souza reveals reason behind her hiatus
Genelia D’souza reveals reason behind her hiatus 

Genelia D'souza will make her comeback on big screen after ten years. The actress is quite excited about it and she has revealed the reason why she took this break in her career. 

Talking about her upcoming film with Hindustan Times, she said, “The feedback to the film has been really encouraging, and really amazing. I am really thrilled about it because when you take a 10 year break, and come back, there are always these moments where you think, do you really matter on screen or will you really do what you’re supposed to do on screen.”

She further added, “When it is appreciated, it is a great feeling. To add to the success of the film (at the box office), it is a sweet and amazing feeling. I am enjoying it till it lasts. And it will be time to move on. I know for a fact that it’s going to be temporary. Now, when it is going on, I am really thrilled about the journey of Ved”.

Talking about her break, she said, “I stepped back because I wanted to do it for myself. I wanted to start a family. I didn’t feel confident enough of doing all these various things that I did and be part of films at the same time”.

She added, “It was a decision which I took, and I enjoyed it. I totally respect the decision that I took. Today, I feel after playing the role of a homemaker, wife and a mom in real life, they have shaped up my personality. I also have a production house, music company and another venture. These aspects developed only because I had the time to think about it, and that I could do something else other than acting.”

More From Showbiz:

Richa Chadha aspires to work more for independent cinema

Richa Chadha aspires to work more for independent cinema

Kangana Ranaut calls Kartik Aaryan 'self-made' and 'cool'

Kangana Ranaut calls Kartik Aaryan 'self-made' and 'cool'
Netflix: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to debut ‘biggest' upcoming project 'Heeramandi'

Netflix: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to debut ‘biggest' upcoming project 'Heeramandi'
Sara Ali Khan enjoys her morning coffee with mesmerizing view

Sara Ali Khan enjoys her morning coffee with mesmerizing view
Anil Kapoor talks about his 'love' for the BBC version of 'The Night Manager'

Anil Kapoor talks about his 'love' for the BBC version of 'The Night Manager'
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's house partially destroyed after gas explosion

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's house partially destroyed after gas explosion
Shah Rukh Khan brought about 'eighty percent to the script of 'Pathaan', reveals writer

Shah Rukh Khan brought about 'eighty percent to the script of 'Pathaan', reveals writer
Sonam Kapoor celebrates '6 months of Vayu' with an adorable video

Sonam Kapoor celebrates '6 months of Vayu' with an adorable video
'RRR' didn't make it to BAFTA 2023, fans react strongly on Twitter

'RRR' didn't make it to BAFTA 2023, fans react strongly on Twitter
Priyanka Chopra dances in crowd while husband Nick Jonas performs on stage: See video

Priyanka Chopra dances in crowd while husband Nick Jonas performs on stage: See video
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house help accuses him for abandoning her in Dubai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house help accuses him for abandoning her in Dubai
Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in comfy and classy airport look

Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in comfy and classy airport look