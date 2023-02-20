Kangana Ranaut calls Kartik Aaryan 'self-made' and 'cool'

Kangana Ranaut praises Kartik Aaryan for not being part of ‘group or camp’

Kangana Ranaut praises Kartik Aaryan for being a self-made actor and also for not becoming a part of any group or camp.

Taking to her Twitter account on Monday, Kangana tweeted, "Ok ask me questions it’s lunch break on Chandramukhi sets, I have never done this before but why now. Let’s go …#askkangana."

A fan asked her what is that one thing she admires about Kartik Aaryan. To which she replied, , "Kartik is self-made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool.”

This isn’t the first time Kangana has praised Kartik. She said some good words about him back when Dhaakad was released, to which Kartik said, "I am really happy she did like this. I watched that bit from her press conference where she said so. It feels good to know when appreciation comes from an actor like her who’s so good at her craft."