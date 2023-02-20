 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut calls Kartik Aaryan 'self-made' and 'cool'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Kangana Ranaut praises Kartik Aaryan for not being part of ‘group or camp’
Kangana Ranaut praises Kartik Aaryan for not being part of ‘group or camp’

Kangana Ranaut praises Kartik Aaryan for being a self-made actor and also for not becoming a part of any group or camp. 

 Taking to her Twitter account on Monday, Kangana tweeted, "Ok ask me questions it’s lunch break on Chandramukhi sets, I have never done this before but why now. Let’s go …#askkangana."

A fan asked her what is that one thing she admires about Kartik Aaryan. To which she replied, , "Kartik is self-made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool.”

This isn’t the first time Kangana has praised Kartik. She said some good words about him back when Dhaakad was released, to which Kartik said, "I am really happy she did like this. I watched that bit from her press conference where she said so. It feels good to know when appreciation comes from an actor like her who’s so good at her craft."

More From Showbiz:

Genelia D'souza opens up about her hiatus

Genelia D'souza opens up about her hiatus

Netflix: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to debut ‘biggest' upcoming project 'Heeramandi'

Netflix: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to debut ‘biggest' upcoming project 'Heeramandi'
Sara Ali Khan enjoys her morning coffee with mesmerizing view

Sara Ali Khan enjoys her morning coffee with mesmerizing view
Anil Kapoor talks about his 'love' for the BBC version of 'The Night Manager'

Anil Kapoor talks about his 'love' for the BBC version of 'The Night Manager'
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's house partially destroyed after gas explosion

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's house partially destroyed after gas explosion
Shah Rukh Khan brought about 'eighty percent to the script of 'Pathaan', reveals writer

Shah Rukh Khan brought about 'eighty percent to the script of 'Pathaan', reveals writer
Sonam Kapoor celebrates '6 months of Vayu' with an adorable video

Sonam Kapoor celebrates '6 months of Vayu' with an adorable video
'RRR' didn't make it to BAFTA 2023, fans react strongly on Twitter

'RRR' didn't make it to BAFTA 2023, fans react strongly on Twitter
Priyanka Chopra dances in crowd while husband Nick Jonas performs on stage: See video

Priyanka Chopra dances in crowd while husband Nick Jonas performs on stage: See video
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house help accuses him for abandoning her in Dubai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house help accuses him for abandoning her in Dubai
Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in comfy and classy airport look

Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in comfy and classy airport look
Ranbir Kapoor's fan breaches security and grabs him mid-event: See video

Ranbir Kapoor's fan breaches security and grabs him mid-event: See video