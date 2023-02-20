 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Laughable’ that ‘student of fame’ Meghan Markle knew nothing of Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just weighed in on Meghan Markle’s ‘laughable’ attempt to portray herself as a woman who ‘had no clue’ Harry was a prince.

Royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Her admissions have come in a new piece for the Daily Mail, and it reads, “A fair number of people — myself included — found it near impossible, laughable really, to believe that Meghan, creature of Hollywood and student of fame, had little idea who Prince Harry or the British royal family was.”

“Or that this self-professed smart, savvy, well-cultured woman had not so much as Googled her fair prince before their first date. No social climber she!”

“It all sounded very Yoko Ono, who, upon meeting John Lennon, claimed to have never heard of him.”

“Now — could it possibly be — that Meghan was insincere? A newly resurfaced post on her late blog The Tig (think Goop, but more basic and obvious) reveals that Meghan was very familiar with the British royal family and with William and Kate's nuptials. She even wrote about the type of princess she, Meghan, dreamt she might someday be.”

“Hey, Harry: Don't feel too bad. Even Lennon fell for it. As he told Rolling Stone in 1971, Yoko had ‘only heard of Ringo, I think’.”

