Monday Feb 20 2023
Meghan Markle ‘fantasized about becoming a princess’: ‘Can she explain that away?’

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Meghan Markle’s feelings and research regarding Prince Harry and the Royal Family has just been leaked, with experts wondering, how she can ever explain that away.

Royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Her admissions have come in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

The writer started the conversation off by referencing a Tig blogpost by Meghan Markle, where she fantasized “about becoming a princess while also mocking the entire idea.”

The blog post in question read, “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,” a “sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength.”

“We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here,” she also said at the time. “Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

As part of her clapback, Ms Callahan added, “Well, well, well. How will Meghan explain that away? Or as recounted by Harry, that upon meeting Prince Andrew she thought he was the Queen's handbag holder?”

