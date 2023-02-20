 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry’s ‘unforgivable’ for not clearing racism rumours before Queen’s death

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Harry’s ‘unforgivable’ for not clearing racism rumours before Queen’s death
Harry’s ‘unforgivable’ for not clearing racism rumours before Queen’s death

Prince Harry is “unforgivable” for not clearing the “mess” he made with his comments about senior royal's racist remarks before Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last, claimed Paul Burrell.

The former butler of late Princess Diana said the late monarch died thinking there was a racist in her family in an interview with The Mirror.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent the world into frenzy after they claimed that some racist comments were made on their son’s skin colour prior to his birth.

However, last month, following the death of the longest reigning British monarch, Harry said he did not label the royal family racist.

Now, Burrell told the outlet, "The Queen went to her grave thinking that there was a racist in the royal family.”

"And suddenly Harry says after his grandmother's death, we never said that. It was the media who said that?” he added.

"So, Harry, why didn't you clear up that mess? Why didn't you settle your grandmother's mind when she was worrying in her sitting room at Windsor Castle?

"To not sort out that mess before she died. It's unforgivable,” Burrell, who served the Queen for about a decade after former Princess of Wales death, shared.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued ne warnings ahead of King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued ne warnings ahead of King Charles coronation
David, Victoria Beckham drop sweet wishes for son Cruz on his 18th birthday

David, Victoria Beckham drop sweet wishes for son Cruz on his 18th birthday

Colin Farrell fans express fury at BAFTAs after Austin Butler won Best Actor award

Colin Farrell fans express fury at BAFTAs after Austin Butler won Best Actor award

Kris Jenner NOT engaged to Corey Gamble: ‘She has no plans to be’

Kris Jenner NOT engaged to Corey Gamble: ‘She has no plans to be’
Meghan Markle ‘fantasized about becoming a princess’: ‘Can she explain that away?’

Meghan Markle ‘fantasized about becoming a princess’: ‘Can she explain that away?’
Jodie Turner announes to join cast of Netflix coming-of-age series season 4

Jodie Turner announes to join cast of Netflix coming-of-age series season 4
Regé-Jean Page suffers awkward stumble at Chanel’s pre-BAFTAs dinner

Regé-Jean Page suffers awkward stumble at Chanel’s pre-BAFTAs dinner

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny enjoy dinner date amid relationship rumors

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny enjoy dinner date amid relationship rumors
Liam Neeson initial thoughts on hit 'Taken' scene: 'corny'

Liam Neeson initial thoughts on hit 'Taken' scene: 'corny'
Adam Brody opens up on negative coverage of 'Jennifer's Body'

Adam Brody opens up on negative coverage of 'Jennifer's Body'
Prince Harry slammed for ‘insulting’ King Charles after ‘taking millions’

Prince Harry slammed for ‘insulting’ King Charles after ‘taking millions’
Adele finally reveals what she said about Rihanna in viral Super Bowl clip

Adele finally reveals what she said about Rihanna in viral Super Bowl clip