Monday Feb 20 2023
David, Victoria Beckham drop sweet wishes for son Cruz on his 18th birthday

Monday Feb 20, 2023

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrated son Cruz Beckham's 18th birthday with sweet wishes on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer and the former football legend dropped the heartwarming compilation of videos and pictures of the aspiring singer.

The reel showed a young Cruz flaunting his singing prowess with many adorable shots of him from his childhood along with snaps of the whole Beckham clan.

“Happy Birthday Cruzie!! We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become. You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar,” penned Victoria.

Sharing the same video on his social media handle, the former Manchester United star wrote a sweet wish for his son.

“Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy, to the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie,” he wrote.

Previously, The Sun reported that Cruz is all set to join forces with the man behind Sam Ryder's hit number Space Man, Max Wolfgang.

The aspiring singer wants to team up with Wolfgang after he was “blown away” by his work on Ryder’s song when he performed at The Eurovision Song Contest, the outlet revealed.

