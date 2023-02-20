Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued ne warnings ahead of King Charles coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued new warnings ahead of their likely visit to the UK to attend the Coronation of King Charles III in May this year.

Meghan and Harry, according to a royal commentator, could face security fears and public mockery.

Sharing his opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent moves, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said Harry and Meghan's need to make money from media deals 'linked to their royal status' would make attending arguably the biggest event in the royal calendar a tempting prospect.



The expert also highlighted the 'seismic drop' in the couple's popularity since the publication of Spare, and increasing public ridicule epitomised by a recent South Park skit, were two factors that could persuade them to stay at home.

He appeared giving his nod the public narrative that King Charles' younger son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have become a laughing stock.

'All their funds come from sources such as Netflix and Spotify, which are linked to their royal status. So it would look strange if they did not attend, since they will be invited and the event will be unique," he told MailOnline.

Fitzwilliams added: "A lot of people have been laughing at them. Harry’s revelations about losing his virginity, experiences with drugs and penile frostbite have given rise to much mirth. Viewers of South Park have seen their desire for privacy mercilessly mocked and with reason."

The royal expert also claimed that Archie and Lilibet's parents can also expect an icy reception from fellow royals if they attend King Charles III's coronation, adding that Harry's revelation that he killed 25 Taliban fighters would increase security concerns.

Fitzwilliams concluded: "There have also been threats of a further memoir as Harry claims Spare was originally twice the length. There is also enormous public and press hostility to them in Britain, this they know."