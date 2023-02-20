 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued ne warnings ahead of King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued ne warnings ahead of King Charles coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued new warnings ahead of their likely visit to the UK to attend the Coronation of King Charles III in May this year.

Meghan and Harry, according to a royal commentator, could face security fears and public mockery.

Sharing his opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent moves, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said Harry and Meghan's need to make money from media deals 'linked to their royal status' would make attending arguably the biggest event in the royal calendar a tempting prospect.

The expert also highlighted the 'seismic drop' in the couple's popularity since the publication of Spare, and increasing public ridicule epitomised by a recent South Park skit, were two factors that could persuade them to stay at home.

He appeared giving his nod the public narrative that King Charles' younger son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have become a laughing stock.

'All their funds come from sources such as Netflix and Spotify, which are linked to their royal status. So it would look strange if they did not attend, since they will be invited and the event will be unique," he told MailOnline.

Fitzwilliams added: "A lot of people have been laughing at them. Harry’s revelations about losing his virginity, experiences with drugs and penile frostbite have given rise to much mirth. Viewers of South Park have seen their desire for privacy mercilessly mocked and with reason."

The royal expert also claimed that Archie and Lilibet's parents can also expect an icy reception from fellow royals if they attend King Charles III's coronation, adding that Harry's revelation that he killed 25 Taliban fighters would increase security concerns.

Fitzwilliams concluded: "There have also been threats of a further memoir as Harry claims Spare was originally twice the length. There is also enormous public and press hostility to them in Britain, this they know."

More From Entertainment:

David, Victoria Beckham drop sweet wishes for son Cruz on his 18th birthday

David, Victoria Beckham drop sweet wishes for son Cruz on his 18th birthday

Harry’s ‘unforgivable’ for not clearing racism rumours before Queen’s death

Harry’s ‘unforgivable’ for not clearing racism rumours before Queen’s death
Colin Farrell fans express fury at BAFTAs after Austin Butler won Best Actor award

Colin Farrell fans express fury at BAFTAs after Austin Butler won Best Actor award

Kris Jenner NOT engaged to Corey Gamble: ‘She has no plans to be’

Kris Jenner NOT engaged to Corey Gamble: ‘She has no plans to be’
Meghan Markle ‘fantasized about becoming a princess’: ‘Can she explain that away?’

Meghan Markle ‘fantasized about becoming a princess’: ‘Can she explain that away?’
Jodie Turner announes to join cast of Netflix coming-of-age series season 4

Jodie Turner announes to join cast of Netflix coming-of-age series season 4
Regé-Jean Page suffers awkward stumble at Chanel’s pre-BAFTAs dinner

Regé-Jean Page suffers awkward stumble at Chanel’s pre-BAFTAs dinner

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny enjoy dinner date amid relationship rumors

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny enjoy dinner date amid relationship rumors
Liam Neeson initial thoughts on hit 'Taken' scene: 'corny'

Liam Neeson initial thoughts on hit 'Taken' scene: 'corny'
Adam Brody opens up on negative coverage of 'Jennifer's Body'

Adam Brody opens up on negative coverage of 'Jennifer's Body'
Prince Harry slammed for ‘insulting’ King Charles after ‘taking millions’

Prince Harry slammed for ‘insulting’ King Charles after ‘taking millions’
Adele finally reveals what she said about Rihanna in viral Super Bowl clip

Adele finally reveals what she said about Rihanna in viral Super Bowl clip