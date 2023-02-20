Kate Middleton's sweet gesture to Prince William irks Harry, Meghan's fans

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who returned to the award ceremony for the first time in three years, turned heads with their chic chemistry during a walk on the BAFTAs red carpet.



The Princess of Wales sparked reactions with one of her PDA-filled gesture to her husband, cheekily slapping William on bottom.

The moment, captured by Vogue, shows the pair sharing a giggle as they made their way into the venue but not before Kate took the time to show some affection to her husband.

The video was captioned: "Princess Kate gave Prince William a love tap as they arrived to the 2023 #BAFTAs, proving that royals really are just like us— a regular husband and wife that sometimes like to cop a feel."

Royal fans lauded Kate for her love pat to William, but Harry and Meghan's fans appeared slamming the royal couple for their gesture and dropped their anger in the comments section, with one saying: "She’s trying to hold his hand but he pulled away - greeted the press!"



Another reacted "Lol... just imagine if Meghan did this to Harry. The british tabloids will lose their minds."



While another wrote: "It is impossible to like them after watching the Harry and Meghan documentary. Everyone in the Royal family used Meghan as a scapegoat to make themselves popular with the bullying press, so sad."