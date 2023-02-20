Judd Apatow quips he 'Can' watch daughter Maude's 'Euphoria' without getting 'traumatized'

Judd Apatow hilariously gave his approval to his daughter Maude's starrer Euphoria, despite the suggestive content.

While hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday, February 18, Apatow shared with People that he likes watching Euphoria.

"I can watch it. I love it. I'm not traumatized because I've read the scripts," the 55-year-old father said.

Apatow, who shares daughters Maude, 25, and Iris, 20, with Leslie Mann, shared a piece of advice for his daughters to "Just do things that you're passionate about. Don't do anything just to work. Do things that you really care about."

Muade plays a 16-year-old highschool student, Lexi Howard, in HBO the series.