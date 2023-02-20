Netflix gearing up to release much-awaited live adaptation series of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

 
Netflix is gearing up to release live adaptation series of Avatar: The Last Airbender, since it has completed its production in Vancouver, Canada.

In the eight-part series, Michael Goi will direct the new series, Albert Kim will assume the duties of the showrunner with Ryan Halprin and Lindsey Liberatore serving as producers.

Dan Lin is listed as an executive producer alongside his company, Rideback, known for producing Sherlock Holmes movies, Lego Movies, and IT films

According to What's on Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most costly Netflix series as it reportedly costs $15 million per episode for a total of $120 million for season 1 alone.

The cast includes Gordon Cormier (Lost in Space) as Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell (Anne with an E) as Katara, Ian Ousley (13 Reasons Why) as Sokka, Dallas Liu (PEN15) as Zuko.

Albert Kim revealed "there will be surprises for existing fans and those new to the tale" but "authenticity To the story. To the characters. To the cultural influences" will be kept intact.

Dante Basco, who voiced Prince Zuko in the animated series will not return as Prince Zuko.

The cast celebrated a wrap party on June 18th, 2022, which tells that the series will be releasing sometime in 2023.

