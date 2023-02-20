 
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are 'having fun' and 'hanging out together': A source claims

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are "liking" each other's company according to a recent source.

A source revealed to People that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are "hanging out" a lot "together."

Another source claimed, "Kendall recently started hanging out with him," adds another source. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.

"She likes him and is having fun, He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming," the source continued.

On Saturday, Jenner, 27, and Bunny, 28, were seen leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after TMZ reported a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. 

