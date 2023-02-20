King Charles III visits Ukrainian troops being trained by British forces

King Charles III visited Ukrainian troops who are being trained by the British forces amid conflict with Russia.

The 74-year-old monarch watched a short defensive training exercise and met some of the recruits training with British and international partner forces. The five-week mission delivers basic combat training to Ukrainians, who will then return to fight in their country.

The King, accompanied by General Sir Patrick Sanders, the Chief of General Staff, also met other international military personnel who are helping the Army with the Ukrainian recruits.

King Charles appears in high spirit as he meets Ukrainian troops training with British army

The royal family shared the pictures of King Charles encouraging the troops during his visit to the military camp, captioning: "The King today visited Ukrainian military recruits who are currently being trained in the UK by the @BritishArmy and partner forces."

The added: "The programme has so far trained over 10,000 Ukrainians, providing them with infantry, survival, and first-aid skills."

The monarch also received the hongi, the traditional Maori greeting, from a New Zealander who was part of the Ukrainian contingent training.

Prince William and Harry's father met instructors from 1st Battalion Irish Guards, the UK’s Ranger Regiment, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Lithuania, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden and Finland. The recruits, who have little or no military experience, are being trained to use of Javelin surface-to-air missiles.