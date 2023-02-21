PSL 2023: Usman Qadir reveals reason behind unique celebration

Peshawar Zalmi's leg spinner Usman Qadir is celebrating after dismissing Jason Roy on February 20, 2023. —screengrab/[email protected]

Peshawar Zalmi's leg spinner Usman Qadir has revealed the mystery behind his celebration after taking a wicket against Quetta Gladiators on Monday.

The leg spinner was seen signalling something with his fingers after he dismissed English batter, Jason Roy in their game against Quetta in PSL 8.

The leg spinner told Geo News that he wrote "AQ" with his fingers as a tribute to his late father and legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir.

He said that he did not plan on doing this celebration but it came to him instantaneously and he decided to pay tribute to his father.

The leg spinner bowled an excellent spell against Quetta and helped his team succeed. Qadir picked up two wickets and gave away only 26 runs in his four overs.

Peshawar Zalmi on Monday registered their second win of the season by chasing the 155-run target set by Quetta Gladiators with nine balls remaining.

James Neesham and Rovman Powell rescued Zalmi after Gladiators Mohammad Hasnain's destruction with the ball early in the second innings.

The two batters stitched a match-saving 46-run partnership.

After setting Zalmi to chase 155 runs, Hasnain helped Gladiators start off strongly with the ball by picking up three quick wickets within the powerplay.

Zalmi's all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was named the player of the match for his 38 runs off 23 balls with the bat and one wicket with the ball.