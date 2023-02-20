 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Kelly Osbourne finds ‘new respect’ for working mums following birth of her son: Photo

Kelly Osbourne has recently opened up about going back to work following the birth of her son Sidney.

On Sunday, the One Word hit-maker took to Instagram and posted a photo of her and makeup artist Kip Zachary, making goofy faces while posing for the camera.

In the caption, the singer gave a shoutout to working mothers who had to leave their children at home because of their “work”.

“I have a new found respect for working mothers,” wrote the 38-year-old.

Kelly continued, “I took my first job since having a baby.”

“Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can’t go by quick enough for me,” explained the songstress.

In the end, she added, “I can’t want to have him back in my arms.”

The first-time mum also shared a photo of her 10-year-old niece Pearl Osbourne in the IG story as disclosed that she had just completed “Day 1 of filming on an unidentified new project”.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that Kelly’s first job after her secret birth could be the Osbourne's new BBC reality show called Home to Roost.

