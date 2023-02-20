Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse has recently addressed her five-year relationship with Twilight star Robert Pattinson.



In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Water discussed about her long-time relationship with the Batman actor.

“I am so happy with someone for nearly five years,” said Love, Rosie star.

Waterhouse, who is busy touring the US for her new music, revealed that two months is the “longest time she and Pattinson have been living away from each other since they started dating in 2018.

“I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days,” disclosed Waterhouse.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Daisy Jones and the Six actress also talked about giving each other acting advice.

“Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa,” she responded.

When questioned about her relationship with Pattinson, Waterhouse explained, “: “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me.”

“We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious,” she added.