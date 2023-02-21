Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want to live in Windsor Castle: Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not want to move into a bigger home.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are happy at their modest Adelaide Cottage and do not want to live in Windsor Castle.

Royal correspondent Camilla Tominey says: "The Waleses' don’t want to move into Windsor Castle because they’re actually quite happy in Adelaide Cottage, which by comparison is modest accommodation.

"Not by comparison to us, but by comparison to royal accommodation," she added.



William and Kate moved into their new cottage in the second half of 2022 alongside kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.