 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's make-up artist describes him, says 'words fall short'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan’s make-up artist Preetisheel Singh D’Souza describes Bollywood’s king in her words, says words fall short in describing him.

Preeti, on her Instagram handle, shared an unseen photo of Khan from the sets of Pathaan and described him in the post. She also shared her working experience with the actor.

According to her, SRK is smart, thoughtful, chivalrous, generous and funny. 

“itty, smart, thoughtful, intelligent, chivalrous, funny, generous, down to earth… words fall short in describing @iamsrk. Blessed and grateful to be able to know you and work with you, wrote the make-up artist.”

The picture she shared is from behind the scenes of song Besharam Rang which is one temperature raising click. The actor donned down a green cargo pants with a necklace. He posed for the camera with his make-up artist in a shirt-less look.

Film Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Aanad and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a RAW agent sent to exile. Meanwhile, John Abraham plays a former-RAW agent who turns against the country. Shah Rukh is called upon from exile to stop John from creating a chaos in the country, reports PinkVilla.   

