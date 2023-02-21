 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
AFP

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped

By
AFP

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped

Los Angeles: Prosecutors who have charged Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter over a fatal shooting on a movie set dropped a so-called "firearm enhancement" that carried a potential five-year sentence, officials said Monday.

The US actor was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for low-budget Western "Rust" in October 2021 when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film´s director, Joel Souza.

The weapon was only supposed to contain blank bullets.

Baldwin has been charged in the southwest state of New Mexico for manslaughter and faces an 18-month prison sentence, as does the film´s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The prosecutor´s spokesperson said the charge enhancement had been dropped to "avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys."

"The prosecution´s priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys," the statement added.

The move came just days after Baldwin´s team accused prosecutors of committing "an unconstitutional and elementary error," noting that the firearm enhancement law was not in on New Mexico´s books at the time of the incident.

The lawyers´ filing said there was a firearm enhancement law in October 2021, but it required that the weapon be "brandished" -- displayed in a deliberately intimidating fashion.

A hearing for both defendants is scheduled for February 24, although neither is expected to appear in person.

Assistant director Dave Halls, who handed Baldwin the weapon and told him it was "cold" -- industry speak for safe -- has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

He will serve a suspended sentence and six months of probation, prosecutors have said.

Baldwin is also facing civil proceedings, including from Hutchins´ parents and sister, all of whom live in Ukraine.

A lawsuit was lodged on their behalf in Los Angeles earlier this month, seeking unspecified damages from the "30 Rock" star, as well as from a host of others involved in the film.

Baldwin, 64, and other producers of "Rust" have already reached a financial settlement with Hutchins´ widower Matthew.

More From Entertainment:

Sweden’s king ‘feeling well’ after surgery

Sweden’s king ‘feeling well’ after surgery
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly need to work on ‘communication’ issue amid breakup rumours

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly need to work on ‘communication’ issue amid breakup rumours

Ian McKellen makes surprise appearance on London Fashion Week runway

Ian McKellen makes surprise appearance on London Fashion Week runway
Meghan Markle 'only approves of free speech' if it's her own: Expert

Meghan Markle 'only approves of free speech' if it's her own: Expert
Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want to live in Windsor Castle: Expert

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want to live in Windsor Castle: Expert
Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image

Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image
Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie

Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie
Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth

Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth
Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson
Milo Ventimiglia says he finds his father similar to Jack’s character in This is Us

Milo Ventimiglia says he finds his father similar to Jack’s character in This is Us
Prince Harry ‘couldn’t risk being seen together’ with Meghan Markle at airport

Prince Harry ‘couldn’t risk being seen together’ with Meghan Markle at airport
Roald Dahl’s children books ‘removed’ ‘offensive words’ like crazy and mad: Here’s why

Roald Dahl’s children books ‘removed’ ‘offensive words’ like crazy and mad: Here’s why