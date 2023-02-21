Janhvi Kapoor pens moving note for mother Sridevi, also shares iconic pic

Janhvi Kapoor write a note for Sridevi ahead of her death anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor misses mother Sridevi ahead of her death anniversary, drops and emotional post in her honour.

Taking it to her Instagram, Janhvi shared a golden picture of her and Sridevi sitting together at an event. Both the ladies were dressed in traditional outfits. Janhvi wore multicoloured with a neat hairdo. Meanwhile, Sridevi wore a beautiful golden saari with a heavy neck choker and matching earrings. She tied up her hair neatly in a bun.

Kapoor wrote: “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.”

The Englsih Vinglish actor was one of the most prominent names of the Bollywood industry. She was widely known for her fashion sense and phenomenal acting skills. The actor passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai.



Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with film Dhadak. She will be next seen in film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan which is set to release on April 7, 2023. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. She further has Mr and Mrs Mahi in the kitty alongside Rajkumar Rao, reports PinkVilla.