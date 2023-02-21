 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor pens moving note for mother Sridevi, also shares iconic pic

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor write a note for Sridevi ahead of her death anniversary
Janhvi Kapoor write a note for Sridevi ahead of her death anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor misses mother Sridevi ahead of her death anniversary, drops and emotional post in her honour.

Taking it to her Instagram, Janhvi shared a golden picture of her and Sridevi sitting together at an event. Both the ladies were dressed in traditional outfits. Janhvi wore multicoloured with a neat hairdo. Meanwhile, Sridevi wore a beautiful golden saari with a heavy neck choker and matching earrings. She tied up her hair neatly in a bun.

Kapoor wrote: “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.”

The Englsih Vinglish actor was one of the most prominent names of the Bollywood industry. She was widely known for her fashion sense and phenomenal acting skills. The actor passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with film Dhadak. She will be next seen in film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan which is set to release on April 7, 2023. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. She further has Mr and Mrs Mahi in the kitty alongside Rajkumar Rao, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor drops cranky photo of 'baby Jeh' on his second birthday

Kareena Kapoor drops cranky photo of 'baby Jeh' on his second birthday
'Money Heist' star Miguel Herran arrives Delhi, poses with fans at airport

'Money Heist' star Miguel Herran arrives Delhi, poses with fans at airport
Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares 'how careful one has to be to make period drama'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares 'how careful one has to be to make period drama'
Shah Rukh Khan's make-up artist describes him, says 'words fall short'

Shah Rukh Khan's make-up artist describes him, says 'words fall short'
Shahid Kapoor sets husband goals as he holds Mira's hand while she gets mehendi

Shahid Kapoor sets husband goals as he holds Mira's hand while she gets mehendi
Sonu Nigam and his team attacked during concert in Mumbai, singer registers complaint

Sonu Nigam and his team attacked during concert in Mumbai, singer registers complaint
Shah Rukh Khan hosts an #AskSRK session, answers questions about family and retirement

Shah Rukh Khan hosts an #AskSRK session, answers questions about family and retirement
Hansika Motwani opens up about her first breakup

Hansika Motwani opens up about her first breakup

Javed Akhtar talks about the depth of his relationship with Shabana Azmi

Javed Akhtar talks about the depth of his relationship with Shabana Azmi

Sonu Nigam says Laal Singh Chaddha's music could have come close to Kal Ho Naa Ho

Sonu Nigam says Laal Singh Chaddha's music could have come close to Kal Ho Naa Ho

Alka Yagnik talks about how Anu Malik helped her through her depression

Alka Yagnik talks about how Anu Malik helped her through her depression

Richa Chadha aspires to work more for independent cinema

Richa Chadha aspires to work more for independent cinema