 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway
Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway

Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer strutted the runway in chic gowns as they made their modelling debut at London Fashion Week on Monday, February 20th, 2023, per Daily Mail.

Amelia and Eliza, 30, who are the twins of late Princess’ brother Earl Spencer, walked for Josh Birch Jones Catwalk at the CityWide Celebration show.

Jones, the youngest ever member of the British Fashion Council, unveiled his Autumn Winter 2023 collection at Dartmouth House.

Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway

Amelia ensemble was an emerald green one shoulder sequined dress with a centre split. She was accessorised dull silver heels and her hair was swept in a low bun.

Meanwhile, Eliza donned a floor-length caped black gown which was outlined with multi-coloured rhinestones. She wore black heels and her hair was styled in a ponytail.

The Spencer twins joined a host of stars partying in Dubai at the opening of Atlantis the Royal earlier this year. They were accompanied by their partners Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd respectively.

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped
Sweden’s king ‘feeling well’ after surgery

Sweden’s king ‘feeling well’ after surgery
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly need to work on ‘communication’ issue amid breakup rumours

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly need to work on ‘communication’ issue amid breakup rumours

Shawn Mendes talks ‘very difficult’ decision to cancel tour due to mental health

Shawn Mendes talks ‘very difficult’ decision to cancel tour due to mental health
Ian McKellen makes surprise appearance on London Fashion Week runway

Ian McKellen makes surprise appearance on London Fashion Week runway
Meghan Markle 'only approves of free speech' if it's her own: Expert

Meghan Markle 'only approves of free speech' if it's her own: Expert
Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want to live in Windsor Castle: Expert

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want to live in Windsor Castle: Expert
Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image

Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image
Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie

Jenny Slate addresses alleged antisemitism controversy for Everything Everywhere movie
Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth

Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth
Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse opens up about five-year relationship with Robert Pattinson
Milo Ventimiglia says he finds his father similar to Jack’s character in This is Us

Milo Ventimiglia says he finds his father similar to Jack’s character in This is Us