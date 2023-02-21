 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘telling fibs’ suggest that she ‘loves the attention’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Meghan Markle’s resurfaced blog is making life harder for the her.

The Australian’s media writer Sophie Elsworth appeared on Sky News Australia's Royal Report on Sunday, February 19th, 2023, as she discussed the now-defunct page in which the Duchess of Sussex commented on the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, via Express.co.uk.

When asked if Markle made life harder for herself, Elsworth remarked, “I think if you’re going to tell fibs, you need to have an awfully good memory and I think that she is not very good at getting her story straight.”

She continued, “She has said in these posts on her website, her blog that used to exist, that she made out that she wasn’t really that familiar, she said now, with the Royal Family. Yet her posts are to the complete opposite of that.”

Elsworth added, “I think the problem with the internet, you’re right, is that it is there forever.”

She went on to dub the duchess as a “narcissist” and said, “she loves the attention, she put all her thoughts down on the internet before she met Harry.”

She explained, “She knew exactly who Harry was, she knew exactly who the Royal Family were and these allegations or claims that she didn't really know who they were or what they were about, I think, is complete falsehoods.”

More From Entertainment:

Jane Fonda warns oceans are ‘dying’ amid UN treaty talks

Jane Fonda warns oceans are ‘dying’ amid UN treaty talks
Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie to know he’s ‘happy’ with new flame Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie to know he’s ‘happy’ with new flame Ines De Ramon
Meghan Markle gets sincere advice after stern warning

Meghan Markle gets sincere advice after stern warning
Selena Gomez pens heartwarming tribute to Courtney Lopez, ‘blessed to have you’

Selena Gomez pens heartwarming tribute to Courtney Lopez, ‘blessed to have you’
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours

Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations

Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations
Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit

Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit
Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway

Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway
Royal Family may ‘seek revenge’ but have ‘more class’ than Prince Harry

Royal Family may ‘seek revenge’ but have ‘more class’ than Prince Harry
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ enhancement charges dropped
Megan Fox first post hinted at cheating because she was ‘upset in the moment’: Source

Megan Fox first post hinted at cheating because she was ‘upset in the moment’: Source