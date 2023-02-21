Kareena Kapoor drops cranky photo of 'baby Jeh' on his second birthday

Kareena shares pictures of 'Jeh baba' from the sets of Hansal Mehta's upcoming film

Kareena Kapoor Khan has dropped two unseen pictures of son Jehangir Ali Khan on his second birthday that is just a perfect dose of cuteness.

A few months back, Kareena went to London for the shoot of her upcoming Hansal Mehta’s film. She took baby Jeh along with her to London. The pictures are, therefore, from the sets of the film where baby Jeh seems to be all cranky while his mother is busy with her work commitments.

In the photos, Jeh looks the cutest wearing darks blue coloured parachute jacket. He pulled out a grumpy face which somehow turned out very cute. Meanwhile, Khan can be seen wearing a burgundy pant suit looking all classy.

While sharing these adorable golden pictures, Bebo wrote: “Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday, son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, in 2022. Forever and more.”

Jeh’s aunt Karsima Kapoor also shared a post wishing him his second birthday. She wrote: “All tied up #herocomes2. Happy birthday to my J baba love you moistest.”



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. She further has Hansal Mehta’s untitled murder mystery film and The Devotion of Suspect X in the pipeline, reports IndiaToday.