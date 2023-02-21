 
Ed Sheeran surprised young cancer patients and hospital staff at the Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane with a heartwarming impromptu performance on Monday.

The Perfect singer, 32, who is currently performing on a sold-out tour in Australia, showed up at the hospital to cheer up sick kids and their parents.

In footage of the heartwarming impromptu performance, Ed was seen walking in the hospital halls, greeting children, and singing duets with recovering cancer patients.

Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit

Pictures from his fun acoustic gig show children, their families, doctors and nurses looking thrilled as he sang several hit songs.

“He was very friendly,” one of the young patients said. “That was like a dream. It was fun.”

A hospital staff member said Ed seemed to “really want to be there” as he chatted with patients before and after the stripped-back performance.

“I choked a bit. I was so stunned because he was right next to me, and he was singing and I was so nervous I forgot the lyrics,” one onlooker said.

Moreover, Ed has finished three shows in Brisbane and will play two concerts in Sydney on the weekend, before heading to Melbourne and Adelaide.

