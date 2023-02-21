 
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
Web Desk

Malala Yousafzai bumps into Ranveer Singh at NBA all stars game

Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Ranveer Singh also met Le Bron James at NBA games
Recently, the two prominent names of Pakistan and India; Malala Yousafzai and Ranveer Singh bumped into each other at the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) all stars games held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Malala attended the game with husband Asser Malik while Ranveer was alone as Deepika Padukone was not visible in any of the pictures that came out so far.

Ranveer shared the picture on his instagram where the trio can be seen posing for a selfie which is being taken by Ranveer himself. The picture gives pure happy vibes. It proves, no matter countries may have political differences but art is something that still connects the two nations together everywhere around the globe.

The education activist of Pakistan opted for a simple and decent look as always. She wore a black embroidered dress with a dark pink dupatta. Meanwhile, her husband wore a dark blue shirt with a matching blue coat.

On the other hand, Singh, who stands out among all celebrities due to his vibrant fashion sense, wore a light pink t-shirt with a checkered brown and coat. He also wore black and white checkered cap with a cool pair of transparent glasses.

Ranveer Singh spent a crazy time at the NBA games as he had his fan boy moment .i.e. when he met the American professional Basketball player Le Bron James.  

