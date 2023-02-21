 
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
Meghan Markle gets sincere advice after stern warning

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Meghan Markle has been warned that a prolonged legal battle with Samantha Markle could lead to significant ‘humiliation’ for her and Prince Harry, and she has been advised to settle the case.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has filed a lawsuit against her for allegedly making false statements about her in 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has said, "If Samantha can prove that Meghan branded her, on a global scale, a liar and an unfit parent, and it negatively affected her way of life and income, a judge might allow the case to go to a jury.”

She went on to say, according to Daily Express, "It would be embarrassing for Meghan because Samantha would likely make it a circus."

Kinsey Schofield further said, "Most people watching this case have suggested Meghan settle with the mediator to ensure no depositions take place and to save the Duke and Duchess any further humiliation."

