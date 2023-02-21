New opposition leader should be appointed before NAB chief selection: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Lahore on February 21, 2023. — YouTube screengrab/Hum News Live

Fawad says opposition leader in NA should belong to PTI.

Says NAB chairman should be appointed through consultation with new opposition leader.

No one would accept Raja Riaz's consultation: PTI leader.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that a new leader of the opposition in the National Assembly should be appointed before the selection of the new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.



Speaking during the press conference after Aftab Sultan stepped down as NAB chairman, Fawad said the opposition leader in the National Assembly should belong to the PTI.

Earlier today, Aftab Sultan stepped down as the head of the anti-graft body after reportedly refusing to "toe the line". His resignation was welcomed by the PTI, saying that this decision is a big step towards the collapse of the current "fascist system".

"We want that the leader of the opposition be appointed first, and through his consultation, the NAB chairman should be appointed," said Fawad.

The former information minister said that no one would accept Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz's consultation as "everyone knows he is a lota (turncoat) and the only difference between him and Shehbaz Sharif is that of an owner with his slave".

He added that if the NAB's chairman is appointed through his consultation, it would be unacceptable as the Lahore High Court (LHC) has already suspended the PTI lawmakers' resignations.

Speaking about the cases against party leaders, the PTI vice president said that they want to strengthen the judicial system.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started a campaign against five Panama judges and the Supreme Court should take notice.

"We have decided to go whenever the court calls us," he added. Fawad also said that the party wants Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to resign as well, adding that he has been offered the president's post.

Jail Bharo Tehreek

The former information minister said that the "Jail Bharo Tehreek" will begin tomorrow (Wednesday). He said that this movement will be based on peaceful protests.

"Jail Bharo Tehreek is the next political plan of the PTI," said PTI senator Ejaz Chaudhry, adding that about 200 leaders will surrender themselves.

Ejaz said that this movement is also a protest against inflation and the arrests will be made in other cities after Lahore.

"The party will decide who to arrest and when and this also includes Imran Khan," he said.