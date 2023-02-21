 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

William, Kate shaded Harry, Meghan with sweet PDA at Bafta Awards?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared to have shaded Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with their sweet PDA during the Baftas.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were said to be sending a clear message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding a comment Harry made in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Harry said in the show that there is a "temptation or urge" for royal men to "marry someone who fits in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”

Body language expert Judi James suggested that the headline making red-carpet walk of William and Kate was the couple’s way of telling the world that the mother-of-three “should not be fitted into any mould.”

"Kate and William do look much less inhibited with their PDAs now they have moved up the royal pecking order,” the expert told The Sun.

"They used more eye contact than usual and their touch rituals had increased to create a suggestion of flirting,” she added.

"William and Kate's tactile, playful behaviours could be an answer to Harry with his comments about coolness and royal men marrying women who 'fit into the mould'.

"This seems to be Kate showing she should not be fitted into any mould, with her Hollywood-style glamour and her very cheeky gesture to her husband,” claimed James.


More From Entertainment:

Nick Jonas wraps ‘Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concerts, teases ‘WINGS’ release date

Nick Jonas wraps ‘Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concerts, teases ‘WINGS’ release date

Eminem files opposition to ‘Reasonably Shady’ podcast: It can ‘cause confusion’

Eminem files opposition to ‘Reasonably Shady’ podcast: It can ‘cause confusion’
‘The Last of Us’ Rutina Wesley gets candid on playing Maria: 'terrifying'

‘The Last of Us’ Rutina Wesley gets candid on playing Maria: 'terrifying'
Jamie Lynn Spears shares ‘magical experience’ of working on ‘Zoey 102’ movie

Jamie Lynn Spears shares ‘magical experience’ of working on ‘Zoey 102’ movie
BAFTA producer backs Ariana DeBose after harsh Twitter trolling, ‘incredibly unfair’

BAFTA producer backs Ariana DeBose after harsh Twitter trolling, ‘incredibly unfair’
First-time filmmaker sparks sensation at Berlin fest

First-time filmmaker sparks sensation at Berlin fest
Diana’s butler claims Prince Harry is ‘trying to pull wool’ over people’s eyes

Diana’s butler claims Prince Harry is ‘trying to pull wool’ over people’s eyes

Jane Fonda warns oceans are ‘dying’ amid UN treaty talks

Jane Fonda warns oceans are ‘dying’ amid UN treaty talks
Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie to know he’s ‘happy’ with new flame Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie to know he’s ‘happy’ with new flame Ines De Ramon
Meghan Markle gets sincere advice after stern warning

Meghan Markle gets sincere advice after stern warning
Selena Gomez pens heartwarming tribute to Courtney Lopez, ‘blessed to have you’

Selena Gomez pens heartwarming tribute to Courtney Lopez, ‘blessed to have you’
Karma strikes Adidas & Balenciaga after canceling Kanye West?

Karma strikes Adidas & Balenciaga after canceling Kanye West?