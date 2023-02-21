Aubrey Plaza never get caught in White House steal

US President Joe Biden would not be surprised by the revelation of Aubrey Plaza about her steal from his then-V.P desk.

During an interview with The New Yorker, The White Lotus star her first interaction with the 80-year-old was at a “Joe Biden youth-leadership conference,” and “had a stare-down with” him.



However, things melted after Biden's cameo on Parks and Recreation, the 38-year-old actor confirmed, “Yeah, we did”, before sharing a “really funny story” from the time they filmed the sitcom at the White House.



“They gave us a tour of the Vice President’s office. Before the tour, I saw him, and he knew my name. He was, like, ‘Aubrey!’ Whenever I see him, he always tells me the same story,” Plaza added.

However, when they toured the Vice President’s office, the 38-year-old “saw a note on his desk written by his assistant on official White House stationery that said, ‘Aubrey Plaza’ – underlined – ‘Wilmington, Delaware. You met her at the Joe Biden youth leadership conference when she was sixteen’”.

“There were bullet points about me. And I was, like, ‘I knew it! He doesn’t remember me at all!’ But that’s how politicians are, you know?” she added.

“I pocketed it, and Mike Schur, the creator of Parks and Rec, was horrified. He was, like, ‘You cannot steal from the White House!’ And I was, like, ‘I don’t give a ****! I know what he did! He didn’t know me!’”

Plaza disclosed that she had since lost the note, “Can you imagine if I’d kept it? I could’ve framed it or sold it. Now he’s the President – I had no idea.

“But, yeah, I stole it right off his desk. And there’s got to be cameras in the White House. But they didn’t do anything to me.”