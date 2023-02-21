 
Kate Middleton goes viral for all the wrong reasons: Video

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton left red-faced after a kitchen disaster, saying "sorry, I really haven't done you justice."

The Princess of Wales attracted attention with her pancake flipping skills during a royal visit to Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough on Tuesday.

Kate appeared getting stuck in with the pancake making while discovering how the family-run business is caring for the elderly people.

In the viral clip, Prince William's wife can be seen laughing along with others in the room as she struggled to stop the pancake from sticking

Royal Commentator Richard Palmer also shared the hilarious clip to his official Twitter account, captioning: “How not to make pancakes, Kate says".

Dressed in stunning navy Lara roll-neck jumper, paired with navy wide-leg trousers, Kate was left red-faced after a kitchen disaster as she was tasked with making a pancake in front of the residents.

However, she struggled making a pancake and described her final product as a "congealed blob". During the process when instructed to wait, the royal said: "See, this is where I go wrong, I always try to turn them too quickly!"

To release the pancake for flipping Princess Kate had to use the spatula to peel the it from the pan. After prodding the mixture with a spatula, she eventually managed to free some of the pancake to flip it over leading to cheers from those in the room.

Kate joked: "Definitely don't eat that pancake. All of the ones that were made earlier are much nicer." Turning to one of the cooks, she added: "Sorry, I really haven't done you justice."

