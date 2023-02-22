 
Prince Harry is ‘pretty sure’ Meghan Markle did not ‘Google’ him

Prince Harry admits he was shocked Meghan Markle knew nothing about him back when they were still dating.

The Duke of Sussex writes in his memoir ‘Spare’ about how his ladylove asked him all sorts of questions about his life, as if she was unaware of the headlines in papers.

He writes: “I felt pretty sure she hadn’t googled me, because she was always asking questions. She seemed to know almost nothing—so refreshing. It showed that she wasn’t impressed by royalty, which I thought the first step to surviving it.”

He continues: “More, since she hadn’t done a deep dive into the literature, the public record, her head wasn’t filled with disinformation.”

Prince Harry and Meghan eventually tied the knot in 2018, a year after announcing their engagement.

