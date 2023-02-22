Meghan's lawyers use an argument Harry criticised to defend her

Meghan Markle's legal team cited her freedom of speech as guaranteed under the First Amendment as a defence in a lawsuit filed against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle.



Samantha is suing Meghan over her 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Interestingly, Prince Harry had criticized the First Amendment while defending his wife against the accusations submitted by Samantha.

Speaking about the First Amendment on the Armchair Expert podcast in 2021, Harry said that "you can find a loophole in anything."



Prince Harry said: "I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.



"I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time.

"But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalise or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said."