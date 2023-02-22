 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry's 'calls' to South Park staff were recorded?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Meghan and Harrys calls to South Park staff were recorded?

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has dismissed reports that the couple is suing over a recent South Park episode.

"It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports," said the spokesperson on whether Harry and Meghan are pursuing legal action against the show.

Royal family supporters, believe that the couple made phone calls to the staff of the show to record their protest and prevent them from targeting the couple in future.

Commenting on the spokesperson statement, a social media users said, "Perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson would prefer if the call log and audio recording of Prince Harry to the South Park staff was released."

The user said she was, "Not sure if California is a two-way consent state for release of such audio."

South Park's episode that aired on Wednesday, titled "Worldwide Privacy Tour," centered on a "prince of Canada" and his wife that settle in the fictional Colorado town. The characters' similarities to Harry and Meghan were hard to miss, from the prince's ginger hair and beard to the wife's pink outfit and hat, a close match to Meghan's ensemble at Trooping the Colour in 2018. The show saw the cartoon couple carrying "we want our privacy" and "stop looking at us" signs as they traveled to different locations around the world.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan's lawyers use an argument Harry criticised to defend her

Meghan's lawyers use an argument Harry criticised to defend her

Samantha Markle's lawsuit: Meghan likely to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump

Samantha Markle's lawsuit: Meghan likely to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump

Kate Middleton mocked for 'not being able to fry an egg'

Kate Middleton mocked for 'not being able to fry an egg'
Prince Harry put ‘burden’ on Meghan Markle with long distance romance: ‘Not fair’

Prince Harry put ‘burden’ on Meghan Markle with long distance romance: ‘Not fair’
Prince Harry held back word ‘love’ as Meghan Markle felt sick in bathroom

Prince Harry held back word ‘love’ as Meghan Markle felt sick in bathroom
Prince Harry felt ‘free’ as Princess Eugenie ‘hugged’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry felt ‘free’ as Princess Eugenie ‘hugged’ Meghan Markle
Prince Harry was ‘embarrassed’ to have Meghan Markle in Nottingham Cottage

Prince Harry was ‘embarrassed’ to have Meghan Markle in Nottingham Cottage
Prince Harry says ‘none’ of the Brits ‘stared’ at Meghan Markle at grocery shopping

Prince Harry says ‘none’ of the Brits ‘stared’ at Meghan Markle at grocery shopping
Prince Andrew would go to jail if he lied in deposition says Virginia Giuffre's lawyer

Prince Andrew would go to jail if he lied in deposition says Virginia Giuffre's lawyer

Prince Harry is ‘pretty sure’ Meghan Markle did not ‘Google’ him

Prince Harry is ‘pretty sure’ Meghan Markle did not ‘Google’ him
Prince Harry had ‘three year’ rule about relationships until Meghan Markle

Prince Harry had ‘three year’ rule about relationships until Meghan Markle

Romania extends detention of Andrew Tate

Romania extends detention of Andrew Tate