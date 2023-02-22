 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan to collaborate for official adaptation of 'Campeones'?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Aamir Khan is all set to work on the creative front of Campeones
Aamir Khan is all set to work on the creative front of 'Campeones'

The two superstars of the Bollywood; Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are all set to collaborate for a project named Campeones that is an official adaptation to American 2018 film Champions.

As per the sources, Aamir offered the film to Salman who has shown interest in the project. Sources say that the duo is very much interested in collaborating together for this special film.

“Salman too has liked the subject and is sitting with Aamir to decide on multiple aspects – right from the shooting schedule to the locations and other aspects. Both Salman and Aamir are planning to take the film on floors in June 2023, added sources.”

Reportedly, the Bajrangi Bhaijan actor is waiting for the last final narration from the Taare Zameen Par actor. Once that’s done, the two will then do the paperwork for the film.

According to close sources, “The narration will happen soon. In-fact, Aamir is keen to announce this epic collaboration on his birthday in March. He is hopeful that everything will fall in place by March 14.”

If Campeones happen, it will mark as the first collaboration of both the Khan’s as actor and producer. The film is expected to release in 2024, but the final confirmation will be done after the paperwork, reports DailyTimes.

