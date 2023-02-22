 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt slams paparazzi for 'invasion of privacy', also gets support from other celebs

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Alia Bhatt gets angry at paparazzi for clicking photos at her home, calls it invasion of privacy.

The pictures showed her peeping outside her home balcony. The photo was taken from the building next to hers. When she looked up, Bhatt saw two photographers taking her pictures from the top of the adjacent building.

Taking it to her Instagram, Alia posted a story bashing the photographers. She also tagged Mumbai Police in the post stating that she felt like she was being spied on.

She wrote: “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighboring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today. @mumbaipolice.”

As soon as she dropped this post, other celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor came forward to support the Raazi actor and also shared similar experiences, reports IndiaToday. 

