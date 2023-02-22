 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Shaan condemns attack on Sonu Nigam, urges authorities to take action

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Shaan calls the incident as appalling and disgusting
On February 21, singer Sonu Nigam and his team was attacked during a music show; fellow singer Shaan has come out in support of him urging the authorities to take strict action against the accuser.

Shaan called the incident as appalling and disgusting. He stated that he feels shocked to hear about the incident in a secure city like Mumbai.

Taking to his Instagram, he wrote: “I am appalled and disgusted at what has happened .. and in Mumbai? A city that is known for its law and order, and safety. As a fellow artist, a fan, and part of the fraternity I expect some action to be taken by the Authorities against the miscreants responsible for this rowdy misconduct and violence.”

Yesterday, a video came out where Sonu Nigam could be seen walking down the stage while a few people came rushing towards him to take selfies. Two security guards were pushed during the incident who also suffered injuries in the attack.

Sonu Nigam has also filed a complaint against the attacker. According to News18, the case has been registered under IPC sections 323, 341 and 337. While interacting with the media, the Kal Ho Na Ho singer clearly stated that such kind of act while asking for selfies or autographs will have serious cost. 

