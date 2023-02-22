 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Watch David and Victoria Beckham celebrate ‘Pancake Day’: ‘love in the kitchen’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

David and Victoria Beckham celebrate ‘Pancake Day’: ‘love in the kitchen’
David and Victoria Beckham celebrate ‘Pancake Day’: ‘love in the kitchen’

David Beckham showed off his pancake-flipping skills on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023, as wife Victoria Beckham watched.

Taking to Instagram, the pair shared a series of photos and clips glimpsing into their sprawling kitchen in their London home, where they prepared pancakes with their youngest, Harper for Shrove Tuesday or ‘Pancake Day’.

In one particular IG post, the former football player shared a slo-mo video of him flipping pancakes, playing Miley Cyrus’ new hit single Flowers. David flips the treat and expertly catches it. However, flipping it the second time turned out to be a fail as he ends up catching the sweet treat on his chest instead of the pan.

He captioned the video, “Told you I Still got it @victoriabeckham [football emoji and pancake stack emoji] #Pancakeday [yellow heart].’

Seeing this little blooper, the singer-turned-fashion designer bursts into giggles.

She then reshared the video of her husband and wrote “love in the kitchen [double-heart emoji].”

Watch David and Victoria Beckham celebrate ‘Pancake Day’: ‘love in the kitchen’

In other clips, Victoria, 48, seems to have a sweet little back and forth with her beau, making cheeky remarks.

While Vic didn’t get involved in the action and was more than happy to film behind the lens, saying, “So it’s Pancake Day and David is tossing away. That’s impressive, he is so good at tossing.”

David then asked her, “Darling, what do you want on your pancake? Do you want some of that?” before holding up a jar of his own branded honey.

She then cheekily said, “I love me some sticky stuff, he is such a tosser,” before struggling to contain her laughter.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski reveals she had a small role on a hit Nickelodeon series

Emily Ratajkowski reveals she had a small role on a hit Nickelodeon series
Kate Middleton’s 2023 BAFTA appearance lauded as ‘a stroke of genius’

Kate Middleton’s 2023 BAFTA appearance lauded as ‘a stroke of genius’
Harry ‘hypocritical remarks’ about royal family shows he’s ’anything but a loyal royal’

Harry ‘hypocritical remarks’ about royal family shows he’s ’anything but a loyal royal’
Prince Harry’s claim about mother’s ring dismissed once again

Prince Harry’s claim about mother’s ring dismissed once again
Prince Harry ‘purposely waited’ for Queen’s death before Spare?

Prince Harry ‘purposely waited’ for Queen’s death before Spare?
Britney Spears requests fans to 'not call the cops' if she deletes Instagram

Britney Spears requests fans to 'not call the cops' if she deletes Instagram
Ariana DeBose breaks silence on backlash over her performance at BAFTAs

Ariana DeBose breaks silence on backlash over her performance at BAFTAs
Prince Harry uses the ‘the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest’ tactics

Prince Harry uses the ‘the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest’ tactics
Kate Middleton jokes her children will want to avoid this annual tradition

Kate Middleton jokes her children will want to avoid this annual tradition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'well of excuses' drying out

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'well of excuses' drying out
Samantha Markle calls out Harry, Meghan over alleged annoyance on ‘South Park’ Parody

Samantha Markle calls out Harry, Meghan over alleged annoyance on ‘South Park’ Parody
Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?

Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?