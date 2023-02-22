 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Web Desk

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon trying to 'protect their relationship' by keeping it low-key

Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

File Footage 

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend is trying to protect their relationship by keeping it low-key and away from the limelight, revealed an insider.

The jewelry designer is said to be “so excited” about her new romance with the Babylon star after separation from The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Ines is very giddy, and her friends have never seen her like this before. She has that new crush feeling.”

"She's glad to be starting this new chapter and really enjoys Brad's company," added the source. "Ines is trying to protect their relationship as much as possible.”

“She's keeping things private and low-key. Her loved ones and co-workers are happy for her,” the insider continued.

As for the Hollywood hunk, another insider told the publication that Pitt "is a very casual guy when it comes to dating," though he "adores Ines and things are definitely going well between them."

"He enjoys her company, and they share a lot of laughs together," the insider shared. "Ines has spent a lot of time with Brad at his house when he is home in L.A., and they enjoy being low-key together.”

“Brad has been busy filming but has made an effort to maintain the relationship and they talk frequently when he isn't on set. She is a very 'go with the flow' type of woman and that is what Brad appreciates."

Despite rumours that de Ramon has met his kids he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the source said Pitt is hesitant to introduced them to her so soon.

"Brad prefers to keep things separate at this point in time," the source said, adding that "she has been around when Brad has spoken to them by phone."


