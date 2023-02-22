 
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Is Meghan Markle feeing excluded from the King’s coronation plans?

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Meghan Markle may be feeling left out as rumours circulate that she would not be attending the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “weighing up” on whether they will be flying to Westminster Abbey in London, per The Spectator.

According to the outlet, sources have claimed that since the duchess may be feeling ‘excluded’ which is why the couple is likely not to attend.

However, per a source close to the duke that told The Daily Telegraph, that he wants to be by his father’s side on “pretty much the most important day” in hopes to repair their strained relationship with the royals.

The insiders claim that it’s a “complicated” decision because the couple may be accused of “snubbing” the family by not attending but also be at risk of “being booed or labelled hypocrites.”

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said fears over security and a “seismic drop” in popularity since the publication of Harry’s memoir mean they could stay at home.

Per the couple’s friends, the couple is not making a decision about attending the coronation until they get a formal invite for the ceremony at their home in California, via Daily Mail.

However, if they do decide to go, it is understood that their visit would be “brief.”

“They do not have any insight,” a friend said of their looming decision. “They’ll cross that bridge when they come to it.”

