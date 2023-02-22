Aditya Roy Kapur finally responds to 'awkward fan moment' at 'The Night Manager' premiere

Aditya Roy Kapur says 'he won't judge the incident critically'

A few days back, a video went viral on social media where a female fan forcefully tried to kiss Aditya Roy Kapur on his cheek which was slammed by Netizens; the actor has finally responded over the incident.

At the premiere of The Night Manager, the lady asked for a selfie initially and then tried to forcibly kiss him. Aditya handled the situation properly and pulled himself away gently.

While talking to IndianExpress about the same he stated: “To be honest, I didn’t get too frazzled by it. It was just something I had to handle it in the moment. She was strong, let’s put it like that, so I did have to handle it. But I can understand it. I don’t look at it from the eye where I’ll criticize it or say it’s wrong. I can understand it, that this person is feeling this affection and I guess that’s how she wanted to express it. At that moment I just felt it needed to be handled. But I didn’t lose any sleep over it or give it more (thought) than it needed."



On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur’s series The Night Manager has released on Disney+Hotstar on February 17, reports IndiaToday.