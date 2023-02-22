 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Aditya Roy Kapur finally responds to 'awkward fan moment' at 'The Night Manager' premiere

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Aditya Roy Kapur says he wont judge the incident critically
Aditya Roy Kapur says 'he won't judge the incident critically'

A few days back, a video went viral on social media where a female fan forcefully tried to kiss Aditya Roy Kapur on his cheek which was slammed by Netizens; the actor has finally responded over the incident.

At the premiere of The Night Manager, the lady asked for a selfie initially and then tried to forcibly kiss him. Aditya handled the situation properly and pulled himself away gently.

While talking to IndianExpress about the same he stated: “To be honest, I didn’t get too frazzled by it. It was just something I had to handle it in the moment. She was strong, let’s put it like that, so I did have to handle it. But I can understand it. I don’t look at it from the eye where I’ll criticize it or say it’s wrong. I can understand it, that this person is feeling this affection and I guess that’s how she wanted to express it. At that moment I just felt it needed to be handled. But I didn’t lose any sleep over it or give it more (thought) than it needed."

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur’s series The Night Manager has released on Disney+Hotstar on February 17, reports IndiaToday. 

