Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Prince Harry uses the ‘the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest’ tactics

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Prince Harry is standing accused of using the “nastiest, dirtiest and cheapest” tactics against King Charles.

This claim has been brought to light by the To Di For Daily podcast host, Kinsey Schofield.

She made her admissions to with Jeremy Kyle on TalkTV and started by saying, “Harry could have gone and become a motivational speaker: 'I wanna talk to you about how I lost my mother and how it's changed my life'. He did not have to take the cheapest, the easiest route.”

“He was given a podcast. He's got a relationship with Spotify, do a podcast about grief and how you overcome grief.”

But still, “He chose the nastiest, dirtiest, cheapest way to monetise his relationship with his family."

